Advertisement

Teachers taking classes outdoors at John Harris Elementary

A sunny day calls for reading time to be outdoors in Danielle Loutsch's first-grade class.
A sunny day calls for reading time to be outdoors in Danielle Loutsch's first-grade class.(KSFY)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Over the summer, we told you about a new outdoor addition coming to John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls aimed at helping with social distancing. Now that school has been in session for about a month, Dakota News Now checked in to see how staff are utilizing their new outdoor space.

A sunny day calls for reading time to be outdoors in Danielle Loutsch’s first-grade class. Many teachers have incorporated the new outdoor classroom into their school day.

"You can tell sometimes they need to get out of the classroom or need to get up and move and it’s nice to have that safe space where we can say, “Oh let’s go out and read today instead of doing it in our classroom,'” said Loutsch.

It also allows students to have a mask break.

“The students wear (masks) all day long pretty much. They’ll take them off when they come out to recess but otherwise and lunch sometimes when they’re eating, but otherwise, the students keep them on pretty much all day. So it’s nice to be able to bring them outside for another little break time,” said Loutsch.

So far teachers and students are enjoying the new learning space.

Recess also looks different this year. Over the summer the playground got an upgrade.

“Painting the playground, adding the activity paths, the map, the giant checkers, the giant chutes and ladders. Also, the kids would have more engaging activities out here this school year,” said Art Teacher Samantha Levisay.

It also means more space to play

“There’s a lot of room for us to spread out, separate from each other a little bit more. And now with COVID has become an awesome way for us to social distance the kids on the playground as well,” said Levisay.

The playground is broken up into zones

“The classrooms rotate day-to-day of which zone they are in. So one day they might be in blue, the next day they might be in purple, yellow, and so on. That way the kids are always staying with their classroom cohort and they’re not mixing with other classes,” said Levisay.

That way kids can still have a fun but safe school day.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LifeScape helps Sioux Falls man get customized cushion for wheelchair

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Isaac Schreurs was injured in a motocross accident in 2005 and has been in a wheelchair ever since.

News

Ginsburg makes history again, lying in state at Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

News

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at month’s end and suspended a year-end deadline for delivering the numbers needed to decide how many seats each state gets in Congress.

News

South Dakota women’s prison reports more coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
The coronavirus is infecting more women in South Dakota’s prison system in Pierre, despite efforts to control an outbreak.

Latest News

News

Former Plymouth County deputy arrested for burglary, stealing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Iowa DCI agents arrested Aaron Leusink for multiple acts of burglary and stealing relating to prescription medications.

Coronavirus

457 New COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths confirmed in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Health officials confirmed 457 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in South Dakota.

News

Sioux Falls Convention Center giving away free coffee on National Coffee Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
To celebrate National Coffee Day on the morning of Tuesday, September 29, Sioux Falls Convention Center is giving away free cups of coffee from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM. All you need to do is roll down your car window at the main entrance.

News

for KING & COUNTRY to perform drive-in concert in Sioux Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The drive-in concert will be Sunday, October 11th at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

News

A Harrisburg escape room launches a new Halloween theme

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
Conquer Escape Rooms in Harrisburg is launching a Halloween themed escape room.

News

A Harrisburg escape room launches a new Halloween theme

Updated: 7 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now