Teachers taking classes outdoors at John Harris Elementary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Over the summer, we told you about a new outdoor addition coming to John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls aimed at helping with social distancing. Now that school has been in session for about a month, Dakota News Now checked in to see how staff are utilizing their new outdoor space.

A sunny day calls for reading time to be outdoors in Danielle Loutsch’s first-grade class. Many teachers have incorporated the new outdoor classroom into their school day.

"You can tell sometimes they need to get out of the classroom or need to get up and move and it’s nice to have that safe space where we can say, “Oh let’s go out and read today instead of doing it in our classroom,'” said Loutsch.

It also allows students to have a mask break.

“The students wear (masks) all day long pretty much. They’ll take them off when they come out to recess but otherwise and lunch sometimes when they’re eating, but otherwise, the students keep them on pretty much all day. So it’s nice to be able to bring them outside for another little break time,” said Loutsch.

So far teachers and students are enjoying the new learning space.

Recess also looks different this year. Over the summer the playground got an upgrade.

“Painting the playground, adding the activity paths, the map, the giant checkers, the giant chutes and ladders. Also, the kids would have more engaging activities out here this school year,” said Art Teacher Samantha Levisay.

It also means more space to play

“There’s a lot of room for us to spread out, separate from each other a little bit more. And now with COVID has become an awesome way for us to social distance the kids on the playground as well,” said Levisay.

The playground is broken up into zones

“The classrooms rotate day-to-day of which zone they are in. So one day they might be in blue, the next day they might be in purple, yellow, and so on. That way the kids are always staying with their classroom cohort and they’re not mixing with other classes,” said Levisay.

That way kids can still have a fun but safe school day.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.