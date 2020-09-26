Advertisement

579 New COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed in South Dakota

SD Coronavirus
SD Coronavirus(Dakota News Now)
By Jenna Lemair
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials confirmed 579 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in South Dakota.

Two additional deaths were also reported. According to the Department of health, the latest deaths bring the state’s total to 218.

The total known cases in the state are now at 21,133, including those who are considered recovered. Of the total, there are 3,742 cases currently active.

There are currently 213 people are hospitalized. Of hospital beds specifically purposed for COVID-19 patients, ICU beds are listed at 12% capacity across the state.

