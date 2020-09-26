Advertisement

Cooling Off

Staying Breezy
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Any showers across the region will come to an end. We’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s. The wind will stay with us, as well. Sunday will be quite a bit cooler with highs in the 60s for most. The wind will stick around again with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. The clouds will start to break through the day Sunday.

Heading into Monday, sunshine will be back as temperatures continue to plunge. Highs on Monday will only be in the 60s. Morning lows throughout this week will fall to the 40s and even down to the 30s by the middle of this upcoming week. Frost is likely as temperatures will be getting closer to that freezing point. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s by the end of next week so we’ll be closing September and beginning October on a more fall-like setting. The dry pattern is expected to continue as well.

