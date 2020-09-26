FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Harrisburg!

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final Football Friday of September features a matchup that we may well see again at the 11AAA State Championship in November as top-ranked Roosevelt visits third-ranked Harrisburg.

Our Tailgate Tour stops in Tiger territory this week! In the video viewer above hear how Harrisburg has become a title contender in just their second year of play in 11AAA and get the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s game pick!

In the video below we hear from Roosevelt and how the impending opening of Jefferson High School, and potential split of their football team, has put on an added sense of urgency this season!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.