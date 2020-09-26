Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Harrisburg!

Previewing the game between #1 Roosevelt & #3 Harrisburg!
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final Football Friday of September features a matchup that we may well see again at the 11AAA State Championship in November as top-ranked Roosevelt visits third-ranked Harrisburg.

Our Tailgate Tour stops in Tiger territory this week! In the video viewer above hear how Harrisburg has become a title contender in just their second year of play in 11AAA and get the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s game pick!

In the video below we hear from Roosevelt and how the impending opening of Jefferson High School, and potential split of their football team, has put on an added sense of urgency this season!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-25-20)

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Featuring Highlights From 15 Games!

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 D-Block (9-25-20)

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Highlights from Sioux Center at Central Lyon/Georges-Little Rock

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Roosevelt Preview

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 24th

Updated: 23 hours ago
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 24th

Latest News

Sports

Big 11-AAA football game Friday night between #1 Roosevelt and #3 Harrisburg

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Preview of Friday night's big game between Roosevelt and Harrisburg

Sports

Big wins Thursday in volleyball for SF Christian and Garretson

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Big wins Thursday in volleyball for SF Christian and Garretson

Sports

Roosevelt sweeps Washington in soccer and Lincoln sweeps OG in softball

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Roosevelt sweeps Washington in soccer and Lincoln sweeps OG in softball

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Travis grateful for opportunities that have come from playing basketball

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Travis grateful for opportunities that have come from playing basketball

Sports

Canaries manager looking forward to even better 2021

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Canaries manager looking forward to even better 2021