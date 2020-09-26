FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-25-20)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final Football Friday in September brought with it an air of fall playoff feel with several big matchups highlighting our slate!

In the video above we start in 11AAA with #1 Roosevelt visiting #3 Harrisburg. We’ve also got highlights from Rapid City Stevens-Washington and O’Gorman at Rapid City Central as well as 11AA action between Yankton and Mitchell and Pierre and Spearfish!

Our second block opens with another #1 vs. #3 game, this time in 11A, as Tea visits Madison. We’re also checking in on Dell Rapids and Tri-Valley, Sioux Falls Christian and Vermillion, and Dakota Valley at West Central!

On to the night in 9-Man next with Viborg-Hurley taking on Parker, Deuel against Britton-Hecla, Howard hosting Irene-Wakonda, Alcester-Hudson facing Colman-Egan and Wolsey-Wessington at Platte-Geddes!

To wrap up the show we head over to Iowa for highlights from Central Lyon and Sioux Center!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.