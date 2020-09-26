Iowa sees over 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - New coronavirus cases in Iowa have jumped by 1,086 in the last 24 hours marking the second consecutive day of new cases exceeding 1,000.

Four more people died pushing the state’s death toll from the virus to 1,303.

Data from state health and education departments indicate the virus is circulating in schools and nursing homes. Multiple school districts are reporting hundreds of students in quarantine after positive cases were identified in a school.

State health data shows 6,917 children under age 17 in Iowa have tested positive for the virus. The state also reports 50 nursing homes have a virus outbreak with more than 1,000 residents testing positive currently.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.