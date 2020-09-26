Advertisement

Letter from Iowa health care system sheds light on hospital bed availability in South Dakota

Hospital bed
Hospital bed(WRDW)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As of Friday, current COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota remain at 194.

The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting that 8% of the state’s hospital beds and 11% of ICU beds are being used for COVID-19 patients.

State statistics as of Friday evening show that roughly 40% of hospital beds and 30% of ICU beds are available.

But those numbers have been called into question as of late.

Many people are taking to social media to say they know or have heard of COVID patients being sent out of state or out of town for care because hospital beds in and around the Sioux Falls area are reportedly full or near-maximum capacity.

In a Department of Health call earlier this week, Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon refuted those claims, saying state statistics show more than 1,000 hospital beds still available. Malsam-Rysdon said she has not received any information suggesting patients are needing to be transported out-of-state for treatment.

But a letter released Friday from the Orange City Area Health System seems to contradict those claims.

The letter says administrators from the four Sioux County Health Systems met with community leaders to discuss the current status of the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

Sioux County is currently experiencing a COVID-19 “positivity rate” of 30 percent, which is reportedly higher than any other county in Iowa.

The letter goes on to say that patients from the Sioux County area who would typically be transferred to larger hospitals in Sioux Falls and Sioux City are being cared for locally due to “full capacity” in those hospitals.

State officials have not yet commented on the letter.

Dr. Chad Thury of Avera Health and Dr. Michael Wilde of Sanford Health are expected to speak Monday on the current status of COVID-19 in the area at the Rotary Club of Downtown Sioux Falls’ lunchtime meeting.

The two are expected to discuss a multitude of topics including the recent increase in hospitalization rates, updates on therapeutics and a vaccine, mental health considerations, and what the latest modeling for influenza season looks like.

Dakota News Now received the following statement from Avera Health on Wednesday afternoon:

“We learned a lot from our initial experience with the COVID-19 pandemic which has better prepared us to manage as infections rise this fall. Avera is an integrated health system across five states – and our 37 hospitals have surge plans in place to care for higher volumes. Additionally, Avera@Home continues to monitor and care for hundreds of individuals who are positive for COVID-19 in the comfort of their own homes. We strongly encourage the continued use of masks, social distancing and proper hand hygiene to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Letter sheds light on hospital bed availability in SD
Letter sheds light on hospital bed availability in SD(https://www.ochealthsystem.org/)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Classes at Watertown High School to remain online next week

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Watertown High School will be entering into it’s second week of online classes, after a high number of close contacts and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

News

Wanted suspect Tyson Wessels arrested in Yankton

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wessels has been on the run since Tuesday when he escaped custody.

News

Pierre City Commission Passes Budget

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The $53.7 million budget passed through the Pierre City Commission earlier this week.

News

LifeScape helps Sioux Falls man get customized cushion for wheelchair

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Isaac Schreurs was injured in a motocross accident in 2005 and has been in a wheelchair ever since.

Latest News

News

Teachers taking classes outdoors at John Harris Elementary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Now that school has been in session for about a month, Dakota News Now checked in to see how staff are utilizing the new outdoor spaces at John Harris Elementary.

News

Ginsburg makes history again, lying in state at Capitol

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

News

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at month’s end and suspended a year-end deadline for delivering the numbers needed to decide how many seats each state gets in Congress.

News

South Dakota women’s prison reports more coronavirus cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
The coronavirus is infecting more women in South Dakota’s prison system in Pierre, despite efforts to control an outbreak.

News

Former Plymouth County deputy arrested for burglary, stealing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Iowa DCI agents arrested Aaron Leusink for multiple acts of burglary and stealing relating to prescription medications.

Coronavirus

457 New COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths confirmed in South Dakota

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Health officials confirmed 457 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in South Dakota.