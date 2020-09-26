One man arrested after Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say one man is in custody after an early morning shooting.

Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of W. Madison Street, just after midnight Saturday for a noise disturbance.

When officers arrived on the scene, they heard several gunshots and saw multiple people firing guns toward a crowd of people from across the street. The suspects ran from the area.

While officers were securing the scene and interviewing witnesses, they were notified that a victim had arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s wounds were non-life threatening.

During the investigation, police discovered Awad Ali, 18, from Sioux Falls, was one of the people shooting into the crowd of people. Police found Ali and arrested him without incident. Ali is being held at the Minnehaha County Jail on aggravated assault charges.

The investigation into the other shooters is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Police say more information will be released at the daily police briefing on Monday.

