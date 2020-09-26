Wanted suspect Tyson Wessels arrested in Yankton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Tyson Wessels is back in custody.

Wessels has been on the run since Tuesday, when he escaped custody.

Authorities say Wessels was being transported with another inmate Tuesday when he assaulted a deputy, stole a patrol car, and eluded law enforcement in numerous other stolen vehicles.

Wessels was reported being seen in a number of western Minnesota cities throughout the week, but Lincoln County officials said he was apprehended Friday evening in Yankton.

Wessels was wanted out of Lincoln County for aggravated assault on law enforcement, kidnapping, two counts of escape from custody, grand theft, grand theft, and two counts of simple assault on law enforcement.

He also had warrants out of Yankton County for contempt of court and Clay County for 1st-degree reckless burning and accessory to a felony.

Wessels is currently being held in the Yankton County Jail.

