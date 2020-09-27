412 New COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials confirmed 412 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday in South Dakota.

The total known cases in the state are now at 21,541, including those who are considered recovered. Of the total, there are 3,790 cases currently active.

There are currently 216 people hospitalized. Of hospital beds specifically purposed for COVID-19 patients, ICU beds are listed at 12% capacity across the state.

