O’Gorman Hands Sioux Falls Christian First Soccer Loss

Knights Win 1-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Savian Walton’s goal midway through the second half would prove the difference in O’Gorman handing Sioux Falls Christian their first loss of the season, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at the USF Soccer Complex.

The Chargers still have the best record in Class A at 9-1-1. The Knights improve to 5-4-3.

