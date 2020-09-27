Advertisement

Over 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota

MN COVID
MN COVID(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Department of Health officials reported 1,077 new cases of the coronavirus, increasing the total to 96,734 cases since the pandemic began.

Officials confirmed four additional deaths in the last day, including one person who lived in a long-term care center. The death toll stands at 2,008 people, including 1,445 residents of nursing homes or similar facilities.

The update shows that 50 patients were newly admitted to hospitals, compared with 52 on Saturday. There have been 7,493 people hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, including 2,095 people who have wound up in intensive care units.

