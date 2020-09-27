PENTAGON INVITE: O’Gorman Snaps Northwestern’s 55-Match Win Streak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The battle between top-ranked South Dakota prep volleyball teams at the Sanford Pentagon Invitational lived up to the hype.

O’Gorman, ranked #1 in AA, ended the 55-match win streak of Northwestern, ranked #1 in B, in two sets 25-23 and 25-19.

It marks the Wildcats first loss since they fell to Warner in the 2018 State B Championship on November 17th, 2018. Northwestern went 42-0 last season en route to the championship and had gotten off to a 13-0 start this season including victories over Dakota Valley, Parker and Western Christian to begin the Pentagon Invite today.

O’Gorman improved to 13-0 by winning all four of their matches on Saturday. The Knights also defeated Dakota Valley, Parker and Western Christian to claim their pool play championship.

