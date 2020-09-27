Advertisement

PENTAGON INVITE: O’Gorman Snaps Northwestern’s 55-Match Win Streak

Battle of top-ranked teams goes to Knights in two sets
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The battle between top-ranked South Dakota prep volleyball teams at the Sanford Pentagon Invitational lived up to the hype.

O’Gorman, ranked #1 in AA, ended the 55-match win streak of Northwestern, ranked #1 in B, in two sets 25-23 and 25-19.

It marks the Wildcats first loss since they fell to Warner in the 2018 State B Championship on November 17th, 2018. Northwestern went 42-0 last season en route to the championship and had gotten off to a 13-0 start this season including victories over Dakota Valley, Parker and Western Christian to begin the Pentagon Invite today.

O’Gorman improved to 13-0 by winning all four of their matches on Saturday. The Knights also defeated Dakota Valley, Parker and Western Christian to claim their pool play championship.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

