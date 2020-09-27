Advertisement

PENTAGON VOLLEYBALL INVITE-Early Highlights

21 Teams Compete In Tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon was abuzz with volleyball action on Saturday afternoon as 21 teams took part in the Sanford Pentagon Volleyball Invitational.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights featuring Western Christian and O’Gorman and Northwestern and Dakota Valley! In the video viewer below you can see Parker take on Western Christian!

