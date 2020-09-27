Saturday night apartment fire in Sioux Falls under investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday at 10:37 P.M., Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 5119 S. Marion Ave.

Battalion Chief Steve Brunette said first crews to arrive found smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor. When they entered the apartment, fire crews found the stove and microwave on fire.

The sprinkler system in the apartment activated and extinguished the majority of the fire. Crews put out the remaining fire.

According to Chief Brunette, when firefighters searched the apartment, they found one dog inside. The dog was reunited with his owner.

There were no injuries reported at this incident and all occupants of the complex safely exited the structure prior to SFFR arrival.

According to officials the sprinkler system was able to contained the fire to the kitchen. There was light smoke and water damage in the apartment.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 4 fire trucks, 2 support vehicles, and 18 firefighters. The fire is under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue wants to remind homeowners to keep flammable and combustible materials away from open flames and burning materials such as the stove and/or cigarettes.

