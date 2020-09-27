Advertisement

Walk to defeat ALS goes virtual with ‘Walk Your Way’

The ALS Association is still finding a way to support their cause despite the circumstances caused by coronavirus.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Like many events and gatherings, this year’s walk to defeat ALS went virtual.

2020′s edition of the event took place Saturday, but instead of the traditional walk, the ALS Association launched “Walk Your Way” as a creative adaptation to the “Walk to Defeat ALS”.

Participants were encouraged to walk or ride around their neighborhoods, local parks, and even their own living rooms.

Jennifer Hjelle, part of ALS Association for Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, said, “This event is really important for families currently living with ALS to feel supported by community around them as they are going through a really difficult journey. There was so much activity today on our Facebook page of people supporting photos and commenting back and forth to each other kind of creating this online community.”

The walk to Defeat ALS is one of the largest events held to raise awareness for the disease.

The Sioux Falls community has raised over 70,000 dollars for the cause this year.

