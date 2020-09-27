Advertisement

West Sioux Spoils Elk Point-Jefferson’s Homecoming

Falcons win 38-0 in late schedule addition for both teams
By Zach Borg
ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Sioux spoiled Elk Point-Jefferson’s homecoming on Saturday night with a 38-0 win in a rare Iowa-South Dakota prep football game. Though Iowa normally prohibits prep teams from going outside of the state for games, COVID-19 related cancellations for opponents that West Sioux and EPJ were supposed to face opened the door for the rare border battle.

