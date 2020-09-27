West Sioux Spoils Elk Point-Jefferson’s Homecoming

ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Sioux spoiled Elk Point-Jefferson’s homecoming on Saturday night with a 38-0 win in a rare Iowa-South Dakota prep football game. Though Iowa normally prohibits prep teams from going outside of the state for games, COVID-19 related cancellations for opponents that West Sioux and EPJ were supposed to face opened the door for the rare border battle.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.