A Fall-Like Week

Staying Dry
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to feel like fall as we head through our Monday. Highs will be in the 50s across the region with a few 60s out to the west. We’ll be in and out of clouds and the wind will pick up. We could see gusts between 30 and 40 mph today.

Temperatures will warm up for Tuesday. Most of us will jump back into the 70s for highs but it will stay breezy. Those warmer temperatures will only last for one day, however. By Wednesday, another front will move through dropping highs into the 60s. More cool air will spill in for Thursday dropping highs into the 50s. We’ll stay in the 50s for highs Friday.

Over the weekend, the fall-like air will stay in place with highs in the 50s. By the beginning of next week, highs will jump back into the 60s by Monday. By Tuesday, we may make it back into the 70s.

