Advertisement

Cooler and Seasonable Air

Lack of Rainfall Continues
By Tyler Roney
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be done with the warm weather for awhile as more fall-like air has not only returned to the area but will be sticking around for the foreseeable future this week. Expect more clouds than sun throughout Tuesday with breezy conditions sticking around as well. Clouds will be clearing throughout Tuesday evening with highs getting into the 70′s.

Cooler weather will continue to move through the area by the middle of the week as highs on Wednesday will only be in the lower to mid 60′s with sunshine. Breezy conditions will be sticking around as well. Highs by Thursday as we begin the month of October will be even cooler yet as they fall to the 50′s. Morning lows will be in the 30′s introducing frost across the area for Thursday morning.

Frost will be a concern for Friday morning as well with highs on Friday staying in the 50′s. Some lower 60′s will begin showing up west of the Missouri. This will result in a colder but quiet night for football games on Friday. The weekend is looking quiet as well with highs in the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s throughout the weekend with a dry weather.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Feeling Like Fall This Week

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update

Updated: 18 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Cooler Weekend

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

It’s Officially Fall!

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Still Feeling Like Summer

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Warm Start To Fall On The Way

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update