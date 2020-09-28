Cooler and Seasonable Air

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be done with the warm weather for awhile as more fall-like air has not only returned to the area but will be sticking around for the foreseeable future this week. Expect more clouds than sun throughout Tuesday with breezy conditions sticking around as well. Clouds will be clearing throughout Tuesday evening with highs getting into the 70′s.

Cooler weather will continue to move through the area by the middle of the week as highs on Wednesday will only be in the lower to mid 60′s with sunshine. Breezy conditions will be sticking around as well. Highs by Thursday as we begin the month of October will be even cooler yet as they fall to the 50′s. Morning lows will be in the 30′s introducing frost across the area for Thursday morning.

Frost will be a concern for Friday morning as well with highs on Friday staying in the 50′s. Some lower 60′s will begin showing up west of the Missouri. This will result in a colder but quiet night for football games on Friday. The weekend is looking quiet as well with highs in the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s throughout the weekend with a dry weather.

