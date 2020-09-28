Great Plains Zoo names new CEO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Board of Directors of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History has named its new CEO.

Rebeka (Becky) Dewitz, former Zoo Director at Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, ND, will take over the position in late October.

The appointment comes after a seven-month-long search following the resignation of long-time CEO Elizabeth Whealy in February.

“We are very excited to welcome Becky to the Zoo and to the Sioux Falls community. She has accomplished so much in her fourteen years at Roosevelt Park Zoo, including building a new lion and tiger exhibit. We know her experience and expertise will be a great asset to the Zoo,” said Chair of the Zoo’s Board Jeff Hugunin.

A South Dakota native and a South Dakota State University graduate, Becky is also on the AZA accreditation inspection committee and an active member in The Lions Club. She plans to relocate to Sioux Falls with her family and looks forward to getting to know and becoming a part of the community.

