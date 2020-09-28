Advertisement

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 5 (9-27-20)

Top sights, sounds and moments from local prep and college football!
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final weekend in September saw 17 high school and college football games hit the airwaves of Dakota News Now, giving us plenty of good stuff for week five of Gridiron Greatness!

Click on the video viewer to see some of the best sights, sounds and moments from the week that was!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 5 (9-27-20)

Updated: 1 hours ago
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in local prep and college football.

Sports

PENTAGON INVITE: O’Gorman Snaps Northwestern’s 55-Match Win Streak

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Knights defeat Wildcats in two sets handing Northwestern first loss since 2018

Sports

O'Gorman ends Northwestern's 55-Match Win Streak

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT
Knights sweep at Pentagon Invite

Sports

West Sioux Spoils Elk Point-Jefferson’s Homecoming

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Falcons win 38-0 in late schedule addition game

Latest News

Sports

West Sioux Spoils EPJ's Homecoming

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
Falcons wins 38-0

Sports

Dordt Runs Over Dakota Wesleyan

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg and Dordt Athletics
Defenders drop Tigers to 0-3 with 47-10 victory

Sports

PENTAGON VOLLEYBALL INVITE-Early Highlights

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
21-teams take part in volleyball tournament

Sports

PENTAGON VOLLEYBALL INVITE-Parker vs. Western Christian

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
Wolpack win 2-1

Sports

O’Gorman Hands Sioux Falls Christian First Soccer Loss

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Knights win 1-0

Sports

Pentagon Volleyball Invite-Early Highlights

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
Featuring O'Gorman, Northwestern, Dakota Valley and Western Christian