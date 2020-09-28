Advertisement

Police arrest woman for hitting man with beer bottle during political argument

Sioux Falls Police arrested Kamie Roesler, after she hit a man with a beer bottle during a political argument.
Sioux Falls Police arrested Kamie Roesler, after she hit a man with a beer bottle during a political argument.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police arrested a woman who hit a man with a beer bottle during a political argument.

Sioux Falls police say Kamie Jo Roesler, 28, of Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened at a home in the 1100 block of N. Prairie Avenue.

Police say Roesler was arguing with a 32-year-old man from Colton about politics.

During the fight, Roesler hit the man with a beer bottle, cutting his face.

The victim refused assistance from emergency responders on the scene but sought it elsewhere on his own.

Roesler is a former KSFY-TV news anchor.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Iowa reports over 600 confirmed coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa is reporting more than 600 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and two additional deaths.

News

South Dakota reports 197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase in the state.

News

SDSU professors offer what to look for in the first presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden take the stage together for the first presidential debate on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

Latest News

News

As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
On top of the pressure of nearly two decades of war, virus-related isolation, financial disruptions, remote schooling and loss of child care all happening almost overnight has strained troops and families.

News

Presentation Sisters host Women on the Prairie Conference virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Kindness advocate, author and podcast host, Nicole J. Phillips, will speak at the virtual conference on Saturday.

News

Women on the Prairie Virtual Conference

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Women on the Prairie conference had to be moved online, but kindness advocate & author, Nicole J. Phillips, is still joining the conference virtually.

News

SDSU professors offer what to look for in the first presidential debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

SDSU professors offer what to look for in the first presidential debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

SDSU professors offer what to look for in the first presidential debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now