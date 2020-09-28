Police arrest woman for hitting man with beer bottle during political argument
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police arrested a woman who hit a man with a beer bottle during a political argument.
Sioux Falls police say Kamie Jo Roesler, 28, of Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault.
The incident happened at a home in the 1100 block of N. Prairie Avenue.
Police say Roesler was arguing with a 32-year-old man from Colton about politics.
During the fight, Roesler hit the man with a beer bottle, cutting his face.
The victim refused assistance from emergency responders on the scene but sought it elsewhere on his own.
Roesler is a former KSFY-TV news anchor.
