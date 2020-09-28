Police arrest woman for hitting man with beer bottle during political argument

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police arrested a woman who hit a man with a beer bottle during a political argument.

Sioux Falls police say Kamie Jo Roesler, 28, of Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened at a home in the 1100 block of N. Prairie Avenue.

Police say Roesler was arguing with a 32-year-old man from Colton about politics.

During the fight, Roesler hit the man with a beer bottle, cutting his face.

The victim refused assistance from emergency responders on the scene but sought it elsewhere on his own.

Roesler is a former KSFY-TV news anchor.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.