Presentation Sisters host Women on the Prairie Conference virtually

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Women on the Prairie conference started in 1995 by the Presentation Sisters. The goal of it is to provide people with positive, self-help information. The Presentation Sisters empower women through supportive networks and work to alleviate oppression and instead promote human dignity. They want to stand with women and help women in need. This is the 25th year for the conference and this year, it will be virtual.

It’s Saturday from 9:00 AM to 11:15 AM and costs $15 to attend over Zoom. You’ll need to register for it online.

This year’s speaker lives in Aberdeen. Nicole J. Phillips is a kindness advocate. She’s an author, podcast host and columnist. Her message will focus on how we can lead our lives with kindness and how it inspires kindness and hope in others. The theme is “Kindness is contagious…are you catching it?”

