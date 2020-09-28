Protesters clash in DTSF over justice for Breonna Taylor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It has been less than a week since a Kentucky Grand Jury indicted one of the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, which occurred in March.

Over the last week protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor have broken out across the country. On Sunday, those protests continued in Sioux Falls.

Around 50 people gathered at Van Eps Park along Minnesota Avenue, chanting ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘No justice no peace’ Sunday afternoon.

The group was met by multiple people holding Trump flags.

The two opposing groups marched throughout the downtown area before meeting back at Van Eps Park. One protester explained that the purpose of the gathering Sunday was not just for the police officers involved in Taylor’s death.

Billie Woodward, a protester demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, said, “She was done wrong. We are not out here protesting for just the cops, but everybody who had a hand in it. That goes from the DA, to the Sheriff, to the police department. Y’all knew what y’all were doing, y’all set these policies and people need to understand that just because it is legal doesn’t mean it’s right.”

The protest ended with members from the opposing groups on the same side of the street, confronting each other on topics related to the event.

