Sioux Falls Police arrest 18-year-old in Saturday shooting as search continues for second suspect

Awad Gido Ali
Awad Gido Ali(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting just after midnight Saturday and are continuing to search for another suspect.

Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of W. Madison Street, just after midnight Saturday for a noise disturbance.

When officers arrived on the scene, they heard several gunshots and saw multiple people firing guns toward a crowd of people from across the street. Police say two groups met outside a bar and exchanged words before the shooting.

Police say the suspects ran from the area and were able to arrest 18-year-old Awad Gido Ali. A warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Jemal Lyvan Douglas Jr. in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007.

The 25-year-old victim in the shooting was shot four times in the torso and was taken to the hospital, he received non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say more charges are expected.

