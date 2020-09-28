Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Well-rounded senior succeeds at Summit High School

SUMMIT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Carson Schmidt’s social studies teacher said the senior has never had any behavior issues, is always on time and is just a well-rounded student.

“Ever since he got here, he’s been really good at showing leadership, very involved in several different programs and areas, academics and athletics,” Nathan Bloom said.

Schmidt transferred to Summit High School a few years ago, not skipping a beat since he started there, taking dual-credit courses.

“It’s kind of like a family here. It’s a small school, so everybody knows each other. Everyone likes each other too,” Schmidt said.

And the teachers care about the kids' futures. Bloom said Schmidt’s is bright. Right now, Schmidt is thinking he wants to go to DSU or Lake Area Tech for something computer-related.

“My uncle is actually into the cybersecurity up in Minneapolis, so it seems interesting,” he said.

“He’s so well-rounded anyway, he’s one of those students that can run with whatever he wants to do and be successful that way,” Bloom said.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Schmidt receives a $250 scholarship from Whetstone Valley Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.