Advertisement

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Well-rounded senior succeeds at Summit High School

Carson Schmidt is a senior at Summit High School.
Carson Schmidt is a senior at Summit High School.(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Carson Schmidt’s social studies teacher said the senior has never had any behavior issues, is always on time and is just a well-rounded student.

“Ever since he got here, he’s been really good at showing leadership, very involved in several different programs and areas, academics and athletics,” Nathan Bloom said.

Schmidt transferred to Summit High School a few years ago, not skipping a beat since he started there, taking dual-credit courses.

“It’s kind of like a family here. It’s a small school, so everybody knows each other. Everyone likes each other too,” Schmidt said.

And the teachers care about the kids' futures. Bloom said Schmidt’s is bright. Right now, Schmidt is thinking he wants to go to DSU or Lake Area Tech for something computer-related.

“My uncle is actually into the cybersecurity up in Minneapolis, so it seems interesting,” he said.

“He’s so well-rounded anyway, he’s one of those students that can run with whatever he wants to do and be successful that way,” Bloom said.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Schmidt receives a $250 scholarship from Whetstone Valley Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota farmers begin harvesting amid dry season

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
2020 has brought its fair share of challenges, including a dry harvest season for farmers across south Dakota.

News

Great Plains Zoo names new CEO

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Board of Directors of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History has named its new CEO.

News

Medical experts stress the importance of mental health amid the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Medical experts stress the importance of mental health amid the pandemic

News

$10k reward offered after suspects steal multiple firearms from Rapid City business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward following a burglary in Rapid City where authorities say 25 to 40 firearms were stolen.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls Police arrest 18-year-old in Saturday shooting as search continues for second suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls Police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting just after midnight Saturday and are continuing to search for another suspect.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Iowa reports over 600 confirmed coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa is reporting more than 600 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and two additional deaths.

News

Police arrest woman for hitting man with beer bottle during political argument

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police arrested a woman who hit a man with a beer bottle during a political argument.

News

South Dakota reports 197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase in the state.

News

SDSU professors offer what to look for in the first presidential debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden take the stage together for the first presidential debate on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.