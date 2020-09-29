Elderly man struck and killed on Black Hills highway

MAVERICK JUNCTION, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol says an elderly man has died after being struck by a vehicle on the southeastern edge of the Black Hills.

The patrol says the 82-year-old man was killed on Highway 18 west of Maverick Junction Monday afternoon.

Authorities say a 72-year-old woman driving a Chevy Impala was traveling on a crest in the highway when she saw the man walking across the roadway, swerved, but couldn’t avoid striking him.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver wasn’t injured.

