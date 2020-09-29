Advertisement

Elements of L Couture Fashion Show go virtual

Elements of the L Couture Fashion Show have been moved online.
Elements of the L Couture Fashion Show have been moved online.(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The L Couture Fashion Show was supposed to be in person on September 24th, but for the safety of the participants and the greater community amid the pandemic, organizers took it virtual this year. They are taking certain elements and getting people involved in them online. All of the proceeds raised from the event go to kids fighting cancer at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

One way people can help is through the silent auction. All of the items available are online, where people can bid.

Another way to support the fundraiser is to buy a bracelet. If you buy a bracelet, you will then be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a pair of diamond hoop earrings from Gunderson’s. The winner will be drawn live on the Sanford Children’s Cure Kids Cancer Facebook page on September 30th at 7:00 PM. The earrings are worth $4,000.

If people just want to make a donation towards the Children’s Hospital, they can also do that on the site. The first 100 people to give $75 or more will receive a VIP swag bag. People can go here to bid, buy a bracelet, or just donate.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Multiple people dead in Oregon ‘hostage situation’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff's office says no deputies were hurt and there's no reason to believe there's further danger to the community.

News

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NHL is the first of the four major North American professional sports leagues to crown a champion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

SD man shares story being hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jenna Lemair
SD man shares story being hospitalized with COVID-19

News

South Dakota Salutes raises money for families of first responders

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The 5th annual South Dakota Salutes competition has kicked off. The event aims to raise money for families of South Dakota first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Salutes raises money for families of first responders

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The 5th annual South Dakota Salutes competition has kicked off. The event aims to raise money for families of South Dakota first responders who have died in the line of duty.

News

Northern State to host mass testing for students and staff

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Partnering with Avera and the South Dakota Department of Health, Northern State will be conducting mass testing of COVID-19 of it’s students and staff on Wednesday.

News

South Dakota farmers begin harvesting amid dry season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
2020 has brought its fair share of challenges, including a dry harvest season for farmers across south Dakota.

News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Well-rounded senior succeeds at Summit High School

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Carson Schmidt is the student council vice president, captain of the football team, and a volunteer for many community events.

News

Great Plains Zoo names new CEO

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Board of Directors of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History has named its new CEO.

News

Medical experts stress the importance of mental health amid the pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Medical experts stress the importance of mental health amid the pandemic