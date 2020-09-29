Elements of L Couture Fashion Show go virtual

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The L Couture Fashion Show was supposed to be in person on September 24th, but for the safety of the participants and the greater community amid the pandemic, organizers took it virtual this year. They are taking certain elements and getting people involved in them online. All of the proceeds raised from the event go to kids fighting cancer at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

One way people can help is through the silent auction. All of the items available are online, where people can bid.

Another way to support the fundraiser is to buy a bracelet. If you buy a bracelet, you will then be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a pair of diamond hoop earrings from Gunderson’s. The winner will be drawn live on the Sanford Children’s Cure Kids Cancer Facebook page on September 30th at 7:00 PM. The earrings are worth $4,000.

If people just want to make a donation towards the Children’s Hospital, they can also do that on the site. The first 100 people to give $75 or more will receive a VIP swag bag. People can go here to bid, buy a bracelet, or just donate.

