Feeding South Dakota shifting to mobile distributions in October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota is continuing to distribute meals to people in need amid the global pandemic.

Since August, Feeding South Dakota has hosted seven community distributions in Sioux Falls. Bringing the food to the people.

“When we knew that we weren’t able to safely feed large amounts of families through our food pantry, this is kind of in response to closing our food pantries permanently,” Feeding South Dakota’s Jennifer Stensaas said.

Tuesday afternoon, the organization held its final community distribution in Sioux Falls. Over 1,000 people lined their cars at the Wells Fargo Operations Center in Sioux Falls for the distribution.

Shari Anderson sat in line for around an hour to receive a meal.

“I’m on social security, I need a little extra help with groceries. A little extra help financially and this helps me out a lot,” said Anderson.

To get food, cars follow in line as boxes are placed in their vehicle, and as mask requirements vary across the state this process is best for some.

Anderson added, “Sit in your car and they just put it in your car, and you don’t even have to worry about going into a store and meeting people or wearing a mask.”

The program is for all ages, families, and situations.

“I’m a single mom of six kids and through the pandemic, I’ve been struggling a little bit,” said Cheyenne from Sioux Falls.

For seven weeks Feeding South Dakota had distributions much like Tuesdays, but now moving forward things are about to change.

“We’ll be doing neighborhood distributions. We’ve long wanted to be able to go to where hunger lives.” Stensaas added, “We’ll be going to five different locations starting October 13th. We’ll be at Good News Church, Hillcrest, Faith United Methodist Church, Laura B. Anderson, and King of Glory.”

Having more distribution centers coming next month will help families like Cheyenne’s.

“It will definitely benefit. Through this pandemic with the struggle and stuff sometimes I don’t have a ride, so yeah that would be very beneficial to us,” Cheyenne added.

Feeding South Dakota does say that as they move into these mobile distributions, they are in need of volunteers. If you’d like to volunteer you can go to FeedingSouthDakota.com.

