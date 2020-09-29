Advertisement

Iowa relaxes quarantine guidance despite rapid virus spread

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a policy change to make it easier for students, teachers and business workers exposed to an infected person to avoid a two-week quarantine, despite a surge in cases throughout the state.

Under new state guidance, children in daycares and schools and workers do not have to quarantine as long as they and the infected person with whom they were in contact were consistently and correctly wearing face coverings.

Only the infected person must go into isolation, while the close contacts should monitor their health.

The change breaks with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which recommends a 14-day quarantine for anyone who is in close contact with someone who has tested positive regardless of mask use.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump, Biden to meet in Ohio for 1st presidential debate

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

News

Programming alert: MLB playoffs broadcasts to preempt some KSFY shows

Updated: 2 hours ago
ABC is broadcasting the Wild Card round of several Major League Baseball playoff series this week, beginning with the Minnesota Twins/Houston Astros game Tuesday at 1 p.m.

News

Inmate accused in deputy assault has lengthy criminal record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An inmate accused of attacking a Turner County deputy and stealing his sheriff’s vehicle during a transport has previous charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

News

Families adjust to ‘hybrid’ schooling model

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
One family is making the most of the learning opportunities that have been afforded to them because of the pandemic.

Latest News

News

South Dakota records 5 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Five more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, state health officials confirmed Tuesday.

News

Yankton schools to dismiss early on Fridays

Updated: 3 hours ago
Yankton schools will soon be dismissing early on Fridays to give teachers more prep time for their virtual learning classes.

News

Elderly man struck and killed on Black Hills highway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says an elderly man has died after being struck by a vehicle on the southeastern edge of the Black Hills.

News

Local coffee shop offers recipes on National Coffee Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
National Coffee Day celebrates the drink that kicks off every day for most Americans.

News

Local coffee shop offers recipes on National Coffee Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Minnesota man shot by deputy during raid settles suit for $6 million

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota man who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a raid last year has settled a federal lawsuit for about $6 million.