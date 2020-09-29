Advertisement

Local businesses seeing increased sales activity despite pandemic

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the ongoing pandemic has been especially hard on smaller businesses across the state, sales in Aberdeen are still strong, and increasing from the previous year.

August’s sales tax report from the South Dakota Department of Revenue shows Aberdeen having a 28 percent increase in tax collected compared to August of last year. This is the 5th month in a row that the Hub City has seen better numbers than last year, peaking in July with a nearly 50 percent increase. And it’s cause for celebration for local organizations.

Aberdeen Development Corporation C.E.O. Mike Bockorny says that the numbers show the confidence that businesses have in Aberdeen, and the potential for even more stores to open.

“You’re seeing some people take some chances, you know. It’s really challenging obviously at any point in time to open up a brand new business. But when you’re seeing people do it in the midst of a pandemic, that should bode pretty well and it does.” Bockonry says.

It’s something he says hopes continues in Aberdeen for the foreseeable future, hoping to hold on to the momentum that the city has.

“You’re going to continue to see Aberdeen and Northeast South Dakota here respond to these challenges, and not shrink but grow. And I think you’ll see significant growth opportunities here.”

And it’s not just shops and businesses holding steady. Manufacturing sales have been increasing rapidly as well, helping anchor the city’s economy. Aberdeen City Finance Officer Karl Alberts says those businesses have been performing the best and helping bolster some of the economic momentum.

“We’ve been fairly flat for the last two years until the April sales that were on the main returns submitted to the Department of Revenue. Since then, particularly in manufacturing, we’ve seen strong growth there. Double-digit if not triple-digit in some months. And the other major sectors for the SIC codes that we rely on for sales tax, have been very steady as well. So, for us, it’s been very steady, on all fronts.” Alberts says.

