Local coffee shop offers recipes on National Coffee Day

Around the country, September 29th is National Coffee Day, celebrating the drink that helps many Americans start their day.

In the spirit of the holiday, CEO of Coffea Roasterie Darin Kaihoi has a few tips on how to jazz up the first cup of coffee for the day.

“I would recommend brewing your own coffee, going to a local coffee shop and asking the baristas what they would recommend for their coffees, especially if it’s locally roasted,” said Kaihoi. That might move people towards doing something like a french press or a pour-over."

Kaihoi says both are great ways to extract the maximum amount of flavor out of the beans for the first coffee of the day. If you are looking for something a little more extravagant at home, Kaihoi says putting together an expresso drink is easy once you have the right tools and know-how.

“Expresso can be intimidating, but it doesn’t need to be, starting out with a couple of tools to get you there: obviously a machine that you know how to use, and a grinder,” said Kaihoi.

The grinder will create the fine coffee grounds needed for a machine, and the steam wand will air-raid the milk, to give it a light foam while also heating it.

Not only will taking a little extra time on your coffee help make the first cup of the day more enjoyable, but taking the time to create a cup of coffee specific to your preferences can be a therapeutic moment to begin the day.

“When you are using a pour-over or french press, you’re actually taking time to sit with it, so you’re forced to slow down, to be there in the moment, and it can be a very ritualistic, almost meditative type of thing where you allow your body to slow down,” said Kaihoi.

For most of the world, the holiday falls on October 1st and is known as International Coffee Day. The day of celebration has been around for quite a while, originating all the way back to 1983, with the first day of coffee celebration occurring in Japan, before eventually finding global celebration. The first day in the U.S. is a little harder to track, with one publication saying the National Communication Association started promoting the even back in 2005.

