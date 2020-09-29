Minnesota man shot by deputy during raid settles suit for $6 million

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. - A Minnesota man who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a raid last year has settled a federal lawsuit for about $6 million.

Thirty-five-year-old Shawn Olthoff was left paralyzed after a Carlton County deputy shot him during the raid at a Moose Lake home he shared with his mother.

Law enforcement officers had gone to the home to arrest Olthoff who was accused of pointing a gun at a deputy during a traffic stop just days before.

Three officers involved in the raid told investigators later that Olthoff was unarmed and raised his hands when ordered to do so. The fourth officer, Deputy Jason Warnygora, shot Olthoff and said he saw him with a handgun.

