One More Warm Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to start off with some cloud cover across the region for our Tuesday. But as a cold front slides through the region, we will see clearing conditions. Highs will be in the 70s for most and it will stay breezy. Wind gusts will be around 30 to 35 mph for most of the day. Overnight, we’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

Cooler air will spill into the region through the day Wednesday. The wind will stay with us, as well, with gusts in between 30 and 40 mph. Despite all the sunshine, we’ll only get into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs. We will continue to cool off by Thursday with highs in the low 50s. By Friday morning, we may have a little frost around the region with lows dropping to right around freezing. We’ll be in the low to mid 50s again for Friday.

Over the weekend, we may warm up close to 60 for Saturday, but we’ll cool right back into the 50s for Sunday. Some warmer air looks poised to roll into the region for the beginning of next week. Highs by Monday should be back in the 60s and we should manage the 70s again after that.

