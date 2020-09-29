Advertisement

Programming alert: MLB playoffs broadcasts to preempt some KSFY shows

Dakota News Now Programming Alert
Dakota News Now Programming Alert(MGN)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
(Dakota News Now) - ABC is broadcasting the Wild Card round of several Major League Baseball playoff series this week, beginning with the Minnesota Twins/Houston Astros game Tuesday at 1 p.m.

As a result, some KSFY afternoon programming will be impacted, including the following changes:

General Hospital will not be aired Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday of this week. Depending on the outcome of Wild Card-round series, General Hospital may be preempted Friday as well.

Inside Edition will not be aired on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday of this week. Depending on the outcome of Wild Card-round series, Inside Edition may be preempted Friday as well.

Jeopardy! will temporarily move to The CW. The 2:30 p.m. episode that normally airs on KSFY will air on The CW at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week. Depending on the outcome of Wild Card-round series, this schedule may continue Friday as well.

Kelly Clarkson episodes will be aired a day later on KDLT. The 3 p.m. episodes that would normally air Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday on KSFY will each air the next day at 11 a.m. on KDLT. Depending on the outcome of Wild Card-round series, the Friday afternoon episode may be moved to Monday morning on KDLT.

You can find KSFY’s full programming schedule here.

