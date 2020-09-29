Son Maximus Putting Racing In A New Light For Justin Henderson

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Justin Henderson technically began racing sprint cars in 1996.

The Beresford native will just tell you that it really started when he was four following his dad Rod.

“I was going with him to the race track and doing all those things. And then he was taking me Go Kart racing whenever he had time. So I knew I was naturally going to slip into that.” Henderson says.

Though he’s had plenty of success racing at places like Husets and Knoxville Speedway, this year has been particularly poignant since Justin now has his own four year old son, Maximus.

“Anything with wheels on it he wants to go fast! Definitely! He’s always got a toy sprint car in his hand. So it’s really cool for him to be able to go through the same footsteps that I was able to.” Justin says.

And it’s been a good one at the track with five victories, the most in a season since before Maximus' birth, including a pair in which his son got join him in victory lane.

“It was something I always wanted to do. I think it was maybe a little bit of sensory overload for him for just a minute! Not something that we really got to do much when we were kids because they didn’t allow kids in the pits back then. You couldn’t sign a waiver and go in the pits when we were kids, there was just no kids allowed, so it was hard to be there in victory lane. So it was nice to have him around.” Justin says.

Whether or not Maximus follows in his dad and grandpas footsteps isn’t as important to Justin as setting a winning example for him.

“To see your dad be toward the top or better than most, it means a lot to me. I don’t know why but at least then he can aspire to do that as well going forward. So, I mean, it’s definitely taken on a whole new meaning having him around. I can’t wait to get Maximus on the race track and we can bang wheels and race for the win!” Henderson says.>

