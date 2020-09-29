Advertisement

South Dakota records 5 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Five more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, state health officials confirmed Tuesday.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 223. Two victims were in their 70s, three were over the age of 80. Two were residents of Codington County, while the others were residents of Clay, Lawrence, and Fall River counties.

The Department of Health also confirmed an additional 259 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 21,997. Active cases fell by 184 to 3,684 after reaching a record high on Monday.

Current hospitalizations increased by two to 211.

The state saw a 13% positivity testing rate Tuesday, and has had a 12.3% positivity rate over the past 14 days.

