South Dakota Salutes raises money for families of first responders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some of the best sharpshooters in the area got together for a good cause.

Monday kicked off the 5th annual South Dakota Salutes competition. The event aims to raise money for families of South Dakota first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Those involved with the event say it’s a great way to honor the work of first responders and have a little fun at the same time.

“You got a little bit of competition between everybody else. Everybody is having a good time and then on top of that, all the money is going to a great cause. So, I think there is really no loss involved in this. I think everybody out here, that is involved, directly and indirectly, is having a great time, so it’s a really good event,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Court.

The event is free for first responders and military personnel and features rifle, pistol, and sporting clay competitions.

The event continues Tuesday, the winner of each competition will receive a trophy, and more importantly, bragging rights.

Over the last 18 months, South Dakota Salutes has helped the families of four first responders, both fire and law enforcement.

