Warm Today, Cooler Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The quiet weather will continue across the area with the only two major things we’re tracking being the temperature changes and the increase in wind speed. We’ll be in for another breezy day today as temperatures warm up nicely. Cooler air will already be on the way for Wednesday with highs falling into the 60′s. Ironically, it’ll be a little warmer than Monday!

Expect breezy conditions to stick around not only for today but also for Wednesday as well. Wind gusts will range between 30 and 40 mph at times during the afternoon hours.

By Thursday, some much colder air will build in as our highs fall to the lower to mid 50′s for highs. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and it’s the lack of cloud cover that will make us so much cooler. Frost is likely for about 3 mornings in a row beginning Thursday morning and continuing through Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will also be in the lower to mid 50′s making for some good football weather that night.

The weekend will bring slightly warmer temperatures back with sunshine as highs rise into the 60′s. Next week the 70′s will be back for many of us as this dry weather looks to stick around.

