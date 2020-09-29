Advertisement

Winner Runs Over Mt. Vernon/Plankinton In Monday Night Battle Of Coaching Siblings

Warriors improve to 5-0 with 42-8 road victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If they get together for Thanksgiving this year, Winner head coach Trent Olson and his brother, assistant coach Sam Olson, will have some bragging rights over their other sibling, Mount Vernon/Plankinton head coach Brent Olson.

In a game pushed back to Monday due to COVID-19 concerns, Trent and Sam’s Winner Warriors, ranked number one in Class 11B, had no problem improving to 5-0, running over the Titans 42-8 in Mount Vernon.

Winner’s Brady Fritz scored on a 53-yard run on their first offensive play of the game, and Winner never really looked back, outgaining the Titans (2-3) by more than 100 total yards.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

