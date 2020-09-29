Yankton schools to dismiss early on Fridays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton schools will soon be dismissing early on Fridays to give teachers more prep time for their virtual learning classes.

The Yankton School Board held a special meeting Monday and voted to dismiss in-person classes at noon on Fridays through the end of the semester. Dakota Radio Group reports the new schedule takes effect Oct. 9.

School Board President Sarah Carda says their teachers need the extra time to prepare lessons for both remote learning and in-person classes. Several teachers at the meeting told the board they are working up to 90 hours a week to prepare for both types of classes.

Carda said under this plan, the district will still have many more hours of instruction than required under state standards.

