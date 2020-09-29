Advertisement

Yankton schools to dismiss early on Fridays

(AP)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton schools will soon be dismissing early on Fridays to give teachers more prep time for their virtual learning classes.

The Yankton School Board held a special meeting Monday and voted to dismiss in-person classes at noon on Fridays through the end of the semester. Dakota Radio Group reports the new schedule takes effect Oct. 9.

School Board President Sarah Carda says their teachers need the extra time to prepare lessons for both remote learning and in-person classes. Several teachers at the meeting told the board they are working up to 90 hours a week to prepare for both types of classes.

Carda said under this plan, the district will still have many more hours of instruction than required under state standards.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Inmate accused in deputy assault has lengthy criminal record

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An inmate accused of attacking a Turner County deputy and stealing his sheriff’s vehicle during a transport has previous charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

News

Families adjust to ‘hybrid’ schooling model

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
One family is making the most of the learning opportunities that have been afforded to them because of the pandemic.

News

South Dakota records 5 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Five more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, state health officials confirmed Tuesday.

News

Elderly man struck and killed on Black Hills highway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says an elderly man has died after being struck by a vehicle on the southeastern edge of the Black Hills.

Latest News

News

Local coffee shop offers recipes on National Coffee Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
National Coffee Day celebrates the drink that kicks off every day for most Americans.

News

Local coffee shop offers recipes on National Coffee Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Minnesota man shot by deputy during raid settles suit for $6 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota man who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a raid last year has settled a federal lawsuit for about $6 million.

News

Local coffee shop offers recipes on National Coffee Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Local coffee shop offers recipes on National Coffee Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Local coffee shop offers recipes on National Coffee Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now