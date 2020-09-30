Advertisement

2nd suspect arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Sioux Falls

Jemal Douglas Jr.
Jemal Douglas Jr.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another suspect has been arrested following a weekend shooting that left one person injured in northern Sioux Falls.

Eighteen-year-old Jemal Douglas Jr. turned himself in Tuesday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Douglas following a shooting near the intersection of W. Madison Street and W. Burnside Street early Saturday morning.

Clemens said two groups of people got into an argument outside a bar, and eventually gunshots rang out. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw several people firing guns toward a group of people across the street. A 25-year-old man was shot four times in the torso, though police said at the time his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

One suspect, 18-year-old Awad Gido Ali, was arrested at the scene. Police were searching for Douglas until he turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

Awad Gido Ali was arrested immediately after Saturday morning's shooting.
Awad Gido Ali was arrested immediately after Saturday morning's shooting.(Dakota News Now)

Clemens said police are still looking for a third suspect in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

