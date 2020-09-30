2nd suspect arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another suspect has been arrested following a weekend shooting that left one person injured in northern Sioux Falls.
Eighteen-year-old Jemal Douglas Jr. turned himself in Tuesday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Douglas following a shooting near the intersection of W. Madison Street and W. Burnside Street early Saturday morning.
Clemens said two groups of people got into an argument outside a bar, and eventually gunshots rang out. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw several people firing guns toward a group of people across the street. A 25-year-old man was shot four times in the torso, though police said at the time his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
One suspect, 18-year-old Awad Gido Ali, was arrested at the scene. Police were searching for Douglas until he turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.
Clemens said police are still looking for a third suspect in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.
