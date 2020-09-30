Advertisement

392 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths recorded in South Dakota Wednesday

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say South Dakota saw an additional 392 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, though active cases declined slightly.

The new cases bring total known coronavirus cases in the state to 22,389. Active cases fell by 26 due to additional recoveries.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, as the state’s total remained at 223.

Current hospitalizations increased by one to 212. This number has remained relatively stable this week after jumping sharply in previous weeks. COVID-19 patients are occupying 9% of the state’s hospital beds and 11% of the state’s ICU beds, according to the Department of Health. Just under half of hospital beds are still available, while just under one-third of ICU beds are still open.

The state processed 1,623 Wednesday, 13.5% of which came back positive. The state has had an average test positivity rate of 12.5% over the past 14 days.

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

