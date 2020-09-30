Authorities responding to ‘active situation’ at Madison convenience store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at a Madison gas station.

The Madison Police Department posted around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that there is an “active situation” taking place at Classic Corner, a convenience store along Highway 34 on the southern edge of the community.

Multiple witnesses tell Dakota News Now they have seen several officers outside the building with guns drawn. They were still at the scene as of 1:30 p.m.

Highway 34 is closed off around the gas station. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing news story. Check back with Dakota News Now for updates.

