Advertisement

Authorities responding to ‘active situation’ at Madison convenience store

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at a Madison gas station.

The Madison Police Department posted around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that there is an “active situation” taking place at Classic Corner, a convenience store along Highway 34 on the southern edge of the community.

Multiple witnesses tell Dakota News Now they have seen several officers outside the building with guns drawn. They were still at the scene as of 1:30 p.m.

Highway 34 is closed off around the gas station. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing news story. Check back with Dakota News Now for updates.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

392 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths recorded in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials say South Dakota saw an additional 392 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, though active cases declined slightly.

News

2nd suspect arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Sioux Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
Another suspect has been arrested following a weekend shooting that left one person injured in northern Sioux Falls.

News

Army Corp of Engineers host Keystone XL Pipeline hearings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Corp of Engineer's hearings will continue through October 1st, with the ability to submit written testimony being made available as well.

News

Former South Dakota lawyer pleads not guilty to financial misconduct charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A disbarred lawyer who is accused of stealing money from the estates of two clients pleaded not guilty to all charges against her Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Pierre street closes permanently ahead of construction

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The street closed ahead of major construction projects taking place in the capital city.

News

Sanford Research launches STEM distance-learning website

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A regional health system is launching a science distance-learning website to help educators and students in a time of frequent remote-learning.

News

Sioux Falls haunted house takes extra steps for customer safety

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls haunted house takes extra steps for customer safety

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls haunted house takes extra steps for customer safety

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls haunted house takes extra steps for customer safety

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now