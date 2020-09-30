Former Iowa day care director sentenced for embezzling, stealing

DES MOINES, Iowa - The former director of an Iowa day care center has been sentenced to prison for illegally taking more than $110,000 from the center and using the money on video games, clothing and other items.

The Des Moines Register reports that 49-year-old Kristine Daniel of Kellogg pleaded guilty to theft of a federal program last year, and was sentenced Monday in federal court to four months in prison and another four months in home detention. A three-year supervised release was also ordered once her sentence concludes.

Daniel admitted to stealing money from Tama County Day Care Inc. while serving as executive director.

