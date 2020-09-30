Harrisburg Girls & Lincoln Boys Win Soccer Season Finales
Tigers win 1-0, Patriots Prevail 3-0
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota prep soccer playoffs begin a week from tonight and this evening the Lincoln Patriots and Harrisburg Tigers wrapped up their regular seasons.
The Tiger girls defeated the Patriots 1-0 to finish 12-1-1 on the season while the Lincoln boys also got a shutout victory, 3-0.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.