Advertisement

Iowa Libertarian candidate campaigns in Sioux Empire

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Along with a new president, Iowans will be electing a new senator as Joni Ernst’s seat is up for grabs.

She is running for re-election, facing off against Democrat Theresa Greenfield, Libertarian Rick Stewart, and Independent Suzanne Herzog.

Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart is campaigning in the Sioux Empire to share his message. He says, as a libertarian, he is in a unique position to not adhere to any party lines which gives him the opportunity to listen and consider both sides of an argument.

“I have a pretty fundamental platform and I think its one basically everybody in Iowa agrees with because, at heart, most people from Iowa are libertarians, they value liberty and justice and they value it for everybody. my platform is pretty simple, no more war and no more economic nonsense," said Stewert.

If elected, Stewart says some of his biggest priorities will be paying down the national debt and reforming the retirement program.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Trump, Biden face off in first presidential debate

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

News

TenHaken: I appreciate the COVID approach Gov. Noem has taken

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Mayor Paul TenHaken addressed the state's COVID trend this morning on CNN.

News

Avera and Sanford discuss hospital bed capacity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Current hospitalizations in South Dakota due to COVID-19 are at 211. According to the Department of Health’s dashboard, nearly half of the state’s hospital beds and a third of ICU beds are currently available.

News

Local businesses seeing increased sales activity despite pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
While the ongoing pandemic has been especially hard on smaller businesses across the state, sales in Aberdeen are still strong, and increasing from the previous year.

Latest News

News

Feeding South Dakota shifting to mobile distributions in October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Over 1,000 people lined their cars at the Wells Fargo Operations Center in Sioux Falls for the last distribute of its kind.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Light the Night virtual event supports Leukemia, Lymphoma patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
"We have so many ways in which we can enhance the quality of life and, and then the feeling of hope for all these patients and let them know that it's not necessarily the end of everything," said Parameswaran.

News

Iowa relaxes quarantine guidance despite rapid virus spread

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a policy change to make it easier for students, teachers and business workers exposed to an infected person to avoid a two-week quarantine, despite a surge in cases throughout the state.

News

Programming alert: MLB playoffs broadcasts to preempt some KSFY shows

Updated: 8 hours ago
ABC is broadcasting the Wild Card round of several Major League Baseball playoff series this week, beginning with the Minnesota Twins/Houston Astros game Tuesday at 1 p.m.

News

Inmate accused in deputy assault has lengthy criminal record

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An inmate accused of attacking a Turner County deputy and stealing his sheriff’s vehicle during a transport has previous charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

News

Families adjust to ‘hybrid’ schooling model

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
One family is making the most of the learning opportunities that have been afforded to them because of the pandemic.