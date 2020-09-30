Iowa Libertarian candidate campaigns in Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Along with a new president, Iowans will be electing a new senator as Joni Ernst’s seat is up for grabs.

She is running for re-election, facing off against Democrat Theresa Greenfield, Libertarian Rick Stewart, and Independent Suzanne Herzog.

Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart is campaigning in the Sioux Empire to share his message. He says, as a libertarian, he is in a unique position to not adhere to any party lines which gives him the opportunity to listen and consider both sides of an argument.

“I have a pretty fundamental platform and I think its one basically everybody in Iowa agrees with because, at heart, most people from Iowa are libertarians, they value liberty and justice and they value it for everybody. my platform is pretty simple, no more war and no more economic nonsense," said Stewert.

If elected, Stewart says some of his biggest priorities will be paying down the national debt and reforming the retirement program.

