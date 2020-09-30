Advertisement

Is that an emu? Giant bird roams around Boston suburb

The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.
The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.(Source: Haverhill Police)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) – It’s not every day you get to wrangle an emu.

Animal Control Officer Michelle Cannon rounded up the giant bird on Wednesday in a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.

It was her first emu encounter in 10 years on the job.

“With the assistance of patrol officers, the bird was safely corralled,” according to the Haverhill Police Facebook page. It has been reunited with its owners.

Emus are native to Australia and are the second-largest birds in the world.

A full-grown emu can stand 6 feet tall and weigh 120 pounds, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Voting lawsuits pile up across US as election approaches

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The race is already regarded as the most litigated in American history, due in large part to the massive expansion of mail and absentee voting.

News

Local political party leaders provide reaction from debate

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Vice-Chair of South Dakota’s Democratic Party and the Political Director for South Dakota’s Republican Party joined us to recap the first of three debates.

News

Sioux Falls voters react to first Presidential Debate

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Scott Engen
Sioux Falls voters react to first Presidential Debate

News

Power line safety a priority amid harvest season

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
As harvest season continues across the state, South Dakota farmers are being reminded to prioritize safety.

News

Sioux Falls School Board amends COVID-19 close contacts policy

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Sioux Falls School Board has passed an amendment to its Return to Learn plan and its policy regarding close contacts.

Latest News

News

Day of Action calls for support of marijuana measures

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Supporters of Constitutional Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26 gathered in Aberdeen and cities across South Dakota Wednesday, to raise awareness and register voters.

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

News

Representative Dusty Johnson carries legislation to honor Ben Reifel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
The post office in Rosebud, South Dakota will now bare the trailblazers name.

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

National

Sen. John Thune reacts to first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago