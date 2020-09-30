Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss the aftermath of the first presidential debate

2020 Presidential Debate.
2020 Presidential Debate.(Gray)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle is over after the candidates squared off for over an hour-and-a-half Wednesday night. The debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH involved constant interruptions, most of which came from President Donald Trump, and arguments on topics ranging from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

The debate, hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace, was the first of three scheduled presidential debates. Some of the other topics of the evening included racism in the United States, law enforcement, and health care.

On numerous occasions, President Donald Trump leveled accusations against Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter, alleging connections to the Russian government. Biden shot back at the president on numerous occasions, calling the president a “clown” and telling him to “shut up.” Biden also called President Trump the worst president in American history.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington are reacting to the first head-to-head between the two. Watch the one-on-one videos below.

Rep. Ralph Abraham // R-Louisiana

Rep. Denver Riggleman // R-Virginia

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SDSU hosts Debate Watch 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
SDSU hosts Debate Watch 2020.

News

Iowa Libertarian candidate campaigns in Sioux Empire

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Along with a new president, Iowans will be electing a new senator as Joni Ernst’s seat is up for grabs.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

News

Pierre pays 8% more for water after City Commission passes budget

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The $53.7 million budget passed through the Pierre City Commission earlier this week.

News

South Dakota Legislature continues “listening sessions” ahead of special session

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
With a special session looming, state legislators continue to hear feedback from across South Dakota.

Latest News

News

Representative Dusty Johnson’s tribal school bill passes the House

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The legislation is intended to help improve the recruitment and retention of professional educators in tribal and rural communities, pending it passes through the United States Senate.

News

Governor Kristi Noem calls for special legislative session

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
A special legislative session is on the horizon for South Dakota.

News

CDC indicates vaccine on horizon as nation’s health departments band together

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT
|
By Austin H Goss
South Dakota cases are trending in the wrong direction, but it appears a vaccine may be trending in the right direction.

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee meets without Governor Noem

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
|
By Austin H Goss
The Governor opted not to attend, citing poor treatment of her staff by committee members.

News

Heartland Hemp Association to host event in Fort Pierre

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The event comes as South Dakota is on the eve of legalized hemp.

News

Governor Kristi Noem Signs Executive Order for Educational Flexibility

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The executive order waives certain testing requirments that students may not have been able to fulfill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.