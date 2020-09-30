Advertisement

Lincoln Finishes Tennis Season Sweep Of O’Gorman

Patriots defeat Knights 7-2 for second time this season
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the Girls' State Tennis Tournament a little more than a week away the Lincoln Patriots served noticed that they are once again the team to beat.

For the second time this season the Patriots defeated O’Gorman 7-2, this time doing it at McKennan Park on Tuesday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

